The war. Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts and are preparing a “trial” over the prisoners in Mariupol. Due to the Russian attack on the ZNPP, one power unit was shut down. Day 165: live coverage

The Russian army shelled Nikopol from "Grads" and the Kryvyi Rih district from barrel artillery. The occupiers also attacked Mykolaiv oblast — a woman died in the village of Berezneguvate. In the occupied Mariupol, the Russians are preparing to hold a show trial of captured Ukrainian military personnel, and the Zaporizhzhia NPP is operating without one power unit due to Russian shelling. Follow the main events of the 165th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on August 6).