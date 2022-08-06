The war. Investigators identified the executioner of a Ukrainian prisoner, Russia fired twice at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left Odesa. Day 164: live coverage

Journalists of the “Bellingcat” group were able to identify the Russian soldier who castrated the Ukrainian prisoner of war — this is a 29-year-old native of Tuva autonomous republic named Ochur-Suge Mongush, who is a member of the “Akhmat” battalion. Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant twice during the day. Hits were recorded on the site of the station, near one of the power units where the nuclear reactor is located. Russian projectiles seriously damaged the nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building — there are risks of hydrogen leakage and radioactive material sputtering. Meanwhile, the first caravan with Ukrainian food left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk — 57,000 tons of Ukrainian corn are headed for Turkey, Great Britain and Ireland. Follow the main events of the 164th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on August 5).