The first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk

The first caravan with Ukrainian food left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk in the direction of the maritime humanitarian corridor.

This was reported by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Three more ships with Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa.

Three bulk carriers NAVI STAR, ROJEN and POLARNET carry 57 000 tons of Ukrainian corn destined for Turkey, Great Britain and Ireland.

Kubrakov stated that Ukraine plans to ensure the portʼs ability to handle more than 100 vessels per month, or 3 million tons or more of agricultural products per month from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.