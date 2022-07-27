A center was opened in Istanbul that will coordinate the export of grain from Ukraine

On July 27, a Joint Coordination Center was opened in Istanbul, which will deal with the issue of safe transportation of grain from the ports of Ukraine.

Anadolu Agency reports this.

According to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the purpose of the coordination center is to ensure the transportation and distribution of grain exported from Ukraine. The movement of ships will be monitored, and the whole process will be coordinated by the UN and other parties to the agreements.

With the help of the center, they also plan to inspect, if necessary, the ships that take part in the export of grain from three ports of Ukraine: "Odesa", "Chornomorsk", "Pivdennyi".

Hulusi Akar noted that, if necessary, the issue of mine threat to ships will be resolved through the cooperation of all parties.

"There is currently no need for demining maritime zones. Preparations for the supply of grain in the ports of Ukraine continue," he said. And he noted that Turkey continues dialogue with both Ukraine and Russia.

"Ankara is aiming for a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible. I am sure that the will to work together paves the way for dialogue and prevents any crises," the head of the Turkish Defense Ministry emphasized.