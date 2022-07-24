Russia claimed responsibility for the attack on the Odesa port

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack on the port of Odesa, which was carried out in the morning of July 23.

This was reported by the Russian propaganda media "RIA Novosti".

"In the seaport of Odesa, on the territory of the ship repair plant, high-precision, long-range sea-based missiles destroyed a Ukrainian warship that was in the dock," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

The Russians also claim that they destroyed a warehouse of Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied to Ukraine from the United States and disabled the production facilities of an enterprise that repairs Ukrainian warships.

Previously, Russia denied involvement in the attack on the Odesa port.

"The Russians have told us that they have absolutely nothing to do with this attack and that they are looking into the matter very carefully and in detail. The fact that such an incident happened immediately after the agreement was very disturbing to us. We are also concerned about this," said Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.