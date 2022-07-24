Russia claimed responsibility for the attack on the Odesa port

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack on the port of Odesa, which was carried out in the morning of July 23.
This was reported by the Russian propaganda media "RIA Novosti".
"In the seaport of Odesa, on the territory of the ship repair plant, high-precision, long-range sea-based missiles destroyed a Ukrainian warship that was in the dock," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
The Russians also claim that they destroyed a warehouse of Harpoon anti-ship missiles supplied to Ukraine from the United States and disabled the production facilities of an enterprise that repairs Ukrainian warships.
Previously, Russia denied involvement in the attack on the Odesa port.
"The Russians have told us that they have absolutely nothing to do with this attack and that they are looking into the matter very carefully and in detail. The fact that such an incident happened immediately after the agreement was very disturbing to us. We are also concerned about this," said Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.
- On July 23, the Russians attacked the Odesa Sea Trade Port with Kalibr cruise missiles. Air defense forces shot down two missiles, and two more hit the infrastructure of the port. There was the grain that was being prepared for export. The missiles did not hit the grain storage but hit the pumping station, causing a small fire. There was no significant destruction and no victims either.
- The day before, the Russian Federation signed agreements on the safe export of Ukrainian grain by sea.