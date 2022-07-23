The Russians shelled the Odesa trade port with Caliber missiles

The Russians attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Caliber cruise missiles.
This was reported in the "South" Operational Command.
Two missiles shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, and two hit the port infrastructure facilities.
The day before, on July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain by sea.
- Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayem said that this agreement is an opportunity for farmers to export this yearʼs harvest and have funds for preparation for the next sowing. In addition, this is almost a billion dollars of foreign exchange revenue every month, which will go to support the economy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Control over the ports Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenniy was and remains completely under the control of the Ukrainian side.
- Russian ships will not be able to accompany Ukrainian ships. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, clarified that in case of provocations, there will be an immediate military response.
- The agreement will be valid for 120 days with the possibility of extending it. According to the agreements, Ukraine does not need to mine the ports — ships will pass through safe routes within the territorial waters of Ukraine.