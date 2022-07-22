”Grain Agreement”. Minister of Infrastructure Kubrakov explained how ships will be inspected

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov explained how the inspections of the ship with grain for export will be carried out within the framework of the agreement signed in Istanbul.
He wrote about it on Facebook.
It is about unblocking the three ports "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny". Exports will come from them. A Joint Coordination Center will be established under the auspices of the UN, which will include representatives of Türkiye, Ukraine, the UN, and the Russian Federation, who have provided guarantees regarding the safe movement of ships.
In order to comply with the agreements, Inspection groups will be created in Turkey from among representatives of all parties, which will ensure the inspection of cargo and personnel. The inspection will take place exclusively in harbors, at the entrance and exit of the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.
Control over Ukrainian ports remains entirely on the Ukrainian side. The movement of no other ships, except those that are supposed to ensure the export of grain and related food products, is not foreseen.
- On July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement on grain export with Turkey and the UN.
- Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayem said that this agreement is an opportunity for farmers to export this yearʼs harvest and have funds for preparation for the next sowing. In addition, this is almost a billion dollars of foreign exchange revenue every month, which will go to support the economy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Control over the ports "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenniy" was and remains completely under the control of the Ukrainian side.
- Russian ships will not be able to accompany Ukrainian ships. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, specified that in case of provocations, an immediate military response would be required.
- The agreement will be valid for 120 days with the possibility of its extension. According to the agreements, Ukraine does not need to mine the ports — ships will pass through safe routes within the territorial waters of Ukraine.