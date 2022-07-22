”Grain Agreement”. Minister of Infrastructure Kubrakov explained how ships will be inspected

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov explained how the inspections of the ship with grain for export will be carried out within the framework of the agreement signed in Istanbul.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

It is about unblocking the three ports "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny". Exports will come from them. A Joint Coordination Center will be established under the auspices of the UN, which will include representatives of Türkiye, Ukraine, the UN, and the Russian Federation, who have provided guarantees regarding the safe movement of ships.

In order to comply with the agreements, Inspection groups will be created in Turkey from among representatives of all parties, which will ensure the inspection of cargo and personnel. The inspection will take place exclusively in harbors, at the entrance and exit of the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

Control over Ukrainian ports remains entirely on the Ukrainian side. The movement of no other ships, except those that are supposed to ensure the export of grain and related food products, is not foreseen.