The President commented on the attack on Odesa, and the Ministry of Infrastructure said that Ukraine will continue preparations for the export of grain

Volodymyr Zelensky told the American congressmen about the massive missile attack on Ukraine, which was carried out by Russia on the morning of July 23. The president also condemned the shelling of Odesa port.

"This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to fulfill it. Geopolitically, with weapons, bloody or not, but it has several vectors, as it always acts," the president noted.

Such actions of Russia once again confirm that the war cannot be "frozen", but it must be won, Zelensky added.