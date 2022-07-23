The President commented on the attack on Odesa, and the Ministry of Infrastructure said that Ukraine will continue preparations for the export of grain

Volodymyr Zelensky told the American congressmen about the massive missile attack on Ukraine, which was carried out by Russia on the morning of July 23. The president also condemned the shelling of Odesa port.
"This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to fulfill it. Geopolitically, with weapons, bloody or not, but it has several vectors, as it always acts," the president noted.
Such actions of Russia once again confirm that the war cannot be "frozen", but it must be won, Zelensky added.
At the same time, the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov reported that Ukraine continues technical preparation for the launch of the export of agricultural products from its ports even under the conditions when Russia is not going to fulfill its obligations.
"We do not trust Russia, but we trust our partners and allies, which is why the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports was signed with the UN and Turkey, and not with the Russian Federation," the minister wrote.
He emphasized that todayʼs missile attack on the territory of the Odesa port once again showed the world the true intentions of the occupiers and stated that Ukraine continues to fulfill its obligations even in such conditions.
- On the morning of July 23, the Russians attacked the Odesa Sea Trade Port with Kalibr cruise missiles. Two rockets were shot down by the Air Defense Forces, and two hit the infrastructure facilities of the port, where there was grain being prepared for export. However, the rockets did not hit the grain storage, but hit the pumping station, which caused a minor fire. There is no significant destruction and no victims either.
- The day before, the Russian Federation signed agreements on the safe export of Ukrainian grain by sea.