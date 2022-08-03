The vessel with Ukrainian grain passed inspection in Istanbul and already is on its way to the destination

The vessel RAZONI has passed the inspection of the Joint Coordination Center and is ready to depart for its destination.

It was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The RAZONI bulk carrier left the Odesa port the day before yesterday with a load of Ukrainian corn and is heading to the port of Tripoli in Lebanon. Its stop in the territorial waters of Turkey is connected with the next stage of the implementation of the "grain initiative" signed in Istanbul — it was necessary to check whether there is no prohibited cargo.

"This is the first ship that goes through the "grain" corridor agreed with the UN and Turkey. Thanks to the Armed Forces and port services, RAZONI safely made its way to the Bosphorus, where it was inspected by representatives of the SCC. On the example of RAZONI, all the necessary control and coordination measures between Ukraine and the signatory partners — the UN and Turkey — are being finalized and worked out," commented the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

At the same time, applications are being accepted for the entry of new ships to Ukrainian ports for loading agricultural products. Currently, 17 vessels have been loaded and are awaiting permission to leave.