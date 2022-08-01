The first ship with Ukrainian agricultural products left the port of Odesa

On February 24, the first cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the Odesa port.

Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the ship RAZONI left for the port of Tripoli (Lebanon) under the flag of Sierra Leone. It carries 26 000 tons of Ukrainian corn. The ship will move through the security corridor agreed with the UN and Turkey.

Kubrakov noted that 16 more ships are waiting for their turn in the ports of Odesa. These are the ships that were blocked at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops.