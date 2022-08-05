The war. The Russians shelled a bus stop in Toretsk — eight people were killed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated two villages in Donetsk oblast and strengthened the Kyiv direction. Day 163: live coverage

On the morning of August 4, the Russian army shelled the city of Toretsk, Donetsk oblast. The occupiers fired artillery and hit a public transport stop where people were standing — eight were killed. In addition, the Russians damaged the church and injured the local priest, as well as targeted the surrounding high-rise buildings. The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the villages of Dmytrivka and Mazanivka in Donetsk oblast, but were forced to move away from Dolomitne in the Bakhmut district and gain a foothold on the outskirts of the village of Kodema. Also, Ukrainian troops have strengthened the defense of the Kyiv direction and are now much better prepared for a possible re-offensive of the Russians. Follow the main events of the 163rd day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on August 3).