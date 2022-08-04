The Armed Forces of Ukraine have strengthened the direction of Kyiv — the Russians will no longer pass there, as in February

The commander of the United Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev, reported that the Ukrainian troops have well strengthened the defense of the Kyiv direction and are now much better prepared for a possible re-offensive of the Russians.

According to him, there will be no such march of the enemy as in February.

"We analyzed the previous actions of the enemy in the Kyiv direction and, having studied this experience, predicted our adequate actions. Defensive positions are located precisely in those places where there is the greatest probability of an attack by enemy forces. Analyzing possible enemy actions, we created a complex system of fire damage, which provides for defeating the enemy on distant approaches and in the closest depth of his battle formations," noted Nayev.