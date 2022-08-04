The Armed Forces liberated two villages in Donetsk oblast

Armed forces liberated the villages of Dmytrivka and Mazanivka in Donetsk oblast.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is not conducting active hostilities, is trying to hold the captured territories, and is also launching rocket attacks. The defense forces of Ukraine advanced into the depths of the enemyʼs defenses and gained a foothold in the liberated territories," Hromov said.

At the same time, Hromov said that as a result of massive shelling and active actions of the occupiers, Ukrainian troops were forced to withdraw from Dolomitne (Bakhmut district) and gain a foothold on the outskirts of the village of Kodema.

In the Chernihiv, Konotop and Sumy directions, the enemy continues shelling from various types of artillery. "But the intensity of such shelling decreased from 50 to 39. One rocket shelling was recorded during the week," Рromov added.

The general noted that the probability of an attack from the territory of Belarus remains low. However, the threat of rocket attacks remains. Also, in order to divert the attention of the Armed Forces, in the border regions with Ukraine, a group of troops covering the state border of Russia was deployed. "These troops include conscripts or officers who refused to fight in Ukraine," he added.