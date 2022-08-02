Oblast Military Administration: In Kherson oblast, the armed forces have already liberated 53 settlements

In Kherson oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already de-occupied 53 settlements.

Dmytro Butrii, the acting head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, stated this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"I will tell you that as of today, it is officially confirmed that 53 settlements have been liberated. We provide this information only when it is agreed with the General Staff, before the complete liberation, the military carries out some demining activities," he said.

He added that the Russians are constantly shelling all liberated territories — residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, schools. Therefore, people are not yet recommended to return to the de-occupied places because of the serious danger.