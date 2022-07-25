Russian troops started having problems with logistics due to the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on three bridges in the Kherson oblast

The Russian troops in the Kherson oblast began to have significant problems with logistics, due to active shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The occupiers lose warehouses, manpower and supplies, but because of the attacks on the three bridges they cannot quickly recover.

Dmytro Butrii, the acting head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, told about this in the Ukrinform media center.

"Recently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck three bridges — Antonivka bridge and Daryivka bridge; in addition, on July 24, Ukrainian forces shelled the bridge over the dam of the Nova Kakhovka HPP. This weakened the logistics of the Russians. They have attempts to repair these bridges, to build pontoon crossings. But our army men are working successfully and this is a signal for the Russian occupiers — itʼs time to flee from Kherson oblast," Butrii emphasized.

He added that the Russians hide equipment in residential yards to avoid damage.