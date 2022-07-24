The occupiers began repairing the bridge at the Kakhovska HPP dam. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already forced them to close the Antonivsky bridge

Russian propagandists showed the damaged bridge at the Kakhovska HPP dam, which the Russians are currently trying to repair.

They say that the armed forces fired at peaceful neighborhoods of Kherson, but the photo clearly shows that work is being done at the Kakhovska HPP — 70 km from Kherson.

It should be noted that the Dnipro in Kherson oblast has three crossings: the Antonivski road bridge, the Antonivsky railway bridge, and the dam of the Kakhovka reservoir.

The first of them is located closest to Kherson and allows the occupiers to deliver weapons and equipment there as quickly as possible. But due to the strikes of the Armed Forces, the occupiers were already forced to close it.