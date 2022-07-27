The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed “surgical precision strikes” on the Antonivka Bridge

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Antonivka bridge in the city of Kherson this night. This information was confirmed on the air of the telethon by the spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South", Nataliia Humenyuk.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine keep under fire control strategically important logistical and transport routes, which are of great importance to the enemy. This prevents them from maneuvering and pulling up ammunition. [...] We are not destroying the infrastructure, we are destroying the enemyʼs plans. The work of our artillery is so delicate and jewel-like that it is more aimed at demoralizing the troops. Yes, there were strikes on the bridge, but they were surgical precision strikes," Humeniuk explained.

Yuriy Sobolevskyi, the First Deputy Head of the Kherson oblast Council, said that as a result of these strikes, the city received "significant damage", but it is still difficult to assess them: the Russians do not allow anyone to approach it from either side.

After these night strikes, Kherson collaborators said that the bridge was blocked and crossings and pontoon bridges were created as an alternative to traffic.