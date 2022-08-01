The Armed Forces de-occupied 46 settlements in Kherson oblast

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian troops have liberated 46 settlements in Kherson oblast, most of them in the north.

This was reported by acting head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Butrii, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

Butrii stated that most of the liberated settlements are in the north of the oblast — they border the Dnipropetrovsk oblast. A few de-occupied settlements on the border with Mykolaiv oblast. At the same time, 90% of these settlements are destroyed or under constant shelling. Most of the population left.

Butrii called on people who had not yet left to evacuate.