The Armed Forces de-occupied 46 settlements in Kherson oblast

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian troops have liberated 46 settlements in Kherson oblast, most of them in the north.
This was reported by acting head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Butrii, reports Interfax-Ukraine.
Butrii stated that most of the liberated settlements are in the north of the oblast — they border the Dnipropetrovsk oblast. A few de-occupied settlements on the border with Mykolaiv oblast. At the same time, 90% of these settlements are destroyed or under constant shelling. Most of the population left.
Butrii called on people who had not yet left to evacuate.
- In July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to prepare for the liberation of Kherson oblast and struck key bridges and warehouses of the Russians. Due to this, the occupiers had logistical problems, but now the Russian troops are already trying to strengthen their units in the south of Ukraine with additional forces. Forces are being transferred from Donbas.
- On July 31, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an echelon with Russian equipment and troops near the Brylivka railway station in Kherson oblast, and also destroyed four warehouses. In addition, the invaders lost 52 persons, tanks, artillery, and armored vehicles.