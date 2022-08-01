The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an echelon with Russian equipment in Kherson oblast

Yesterday, Ukrainian troops struck an echelon with Russian equipment and troops near the Brylivka railway station in the Kherson oblast.

This is reported by the operational command "South".

"Our aircraft struck two enemy strongholds in the Oleksandrivka and Blahodatne districts, and missile and artillery units [...] struck enemy electronic warfare stations in the Bilyaevka district. Confirmation of a hit on an echelon with military equipment, ammunition and personnel in the area of the Brylivka railway station was also received. Losses are still being investigated," the message reads.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of Kherson oblast military administration, Serhiy Khlan, reported on the attack on the railway station in the village of Brylivka. He wrote about the destruction of an important logistical hub of the occupiers.

"The Russians just brought equipment and ammunition there — everything burned down. Some did not even have time to unload. People are reporting loud explosions and detonation. It is likely that the oil depot was also hit. Many orcs were left without arms and legs," Khlan pointed out.

In total, on July 31, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south destroyed 52 Russians, four tanks, two Nona-S self-propelled artillery and mortar installations, a self-propelled artillery installation, eight units of armored and motor vehicles, as well as four ammunition warehouses in the Berislav and Bashtanka districts.