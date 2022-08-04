The Russians shelled a bus stop in Toretsk. 8 people were killed. The head of the oblast administration calls on residents of the oblast to evacuate

As a result of shelling of Toretsk, which the Russians carried out today around 11:00 a.m., 8 people were killed. 4 others (including three children) were wounded.
This was reported by the head of Donetsk oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
According to preliminary information, artillery was fired. They hit a public transport stop where people were standing.
In addition, the Russians damaged the church and injured the local priest, as well as targeted the surrounding high-rise buildings.
"Every day the Russian occupiers beat civilians — every day we have dead and wounded people. All those who still remain in Donetsk are putting themselves in mortal danger. I appeal to all residents of the oblast: do not turn yourself into a Russian target! Evacuate in time," Kyrylenko noted.
As of February 24, two-thirds of the population was evacuated from Donetsk oblast, and now approximately 250 000 people remain in the oblast.
- On July 30, the government announced a mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk oblast before the heating season. We were talking about the evacuation of 200 000-220 000 people, including 52 000 children. The Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, emphasized that there is a place to accommodate them, and there are schools for childrenʼs education. The government also understands that people have no money, so it takes care of their social security.