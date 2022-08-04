The Russians shelled a bus stop in Toretsk. 8 people were killed. The head of the oblast administration calls on residents of the oblast to evacuate

As a result of shelling of Toretsk, which the Russians carried out today around 11:00 a.m., 8 people were killed. 4 others (including three children) were wounded.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to preliminary information, artillery was fired. They hit a public transport stop where people were standing.

In addition, the Russians damaged the church and injured the local priest, as well as targeted the surrounding high-rise buildings.

"Every day the Russian occupiers beat civilians — every day we have dead and wounded people. All those who still remain in Donetsk are putting themselves in mortal danger. I appeal to all residents of the oblast: do not turn yourself into a Russian target! Evacuate in time," Kyrylenko noted.

As of February 24, two-thirds of the population was evacuated from Donetsk oblast, and now approximately 250 000 people remain in the oblast.