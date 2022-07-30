Minister Iryna Vereshchuk: Mandatory evacuation will begin in Donetsk oblast before the heating season

The Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, announced a mandatory evacuation before the heating season from Donetsk Oblast, which is completely without gas supply.

She announced this on July 30 on the air of the telethon.

"The head of the Military-Civil Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, addressed us with a letter explaining why he is asking to create such a headquarters [to evacuate residents of Donetsk oblast] and why mandatory evacuation should be introduced. Among the reasons is preparation for the heating season. There is absolutely no gas supply in Donetsk oblast due to hostilities. There is no proper electricity supply. In a word, there will be no heat in Donetsk oblast in the winter. Therefore, we decided to create such a headquarters and evacuate residents of Donetsk oblast to safer regions," said Vereshchuk.

She refers to Article 33 of the Code of Civil Protection of the Population, which mentions exactly this form of evacuation as mandatory. According to Vereshchuk, the evacuation will affect 200,000-220,000 people, including 52,000 children. She emphasized that there is a place to accommodate them, there are schools for educating children. The government also understands that people have no money, so it takes care of their social security.