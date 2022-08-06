The occupiers in Mariupol are preparing a demonstrative “trial” of the prisoners. Cages are being built at the philharmonic hall

In occupied Mariupol, the Russians are preparing to hold a demonstrative trial of captured Ukrainian military personnel.

As the Mariupol City Council reported, the occupiers are now making metal cages on the stage of the Mariupol Philharmonic.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko asks the UN and the Red Cross to intervene in the situation.

"The Russian occupiers continue to disregard all international norms. They continue to multiply war crimes, showing contempt for the entire civilized world. I appeal to the world community, the UN and the Red Cross to intervene in the situation so that the rules for treating prisoners of war work. We must do everything so that our defenders return to Ukraine alive, and prevent a second Olenivka [to happen] in Mariupol," he emphasized.