The Russians are shelling Mykolaiv Oblast. A woman died in Berezneguvate settlement

Russian troops are shelling the contact line along the borders of the Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Council, Hanna Zamazeyeva.

In particular, the Russians shelled the settlement of Berezneguvate with artillery. A retired woman who worked as a nurse all her life died there. Five more people were injured.

On the night of August 5, settlements in the Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts came under fire. "Hits" were recorded in Shevchenkove, Pervomaisk, Halytsyne, Shyrokove and Berezneguvate communities. Shells destroyed residential buildings and caused fires in forests and fields.