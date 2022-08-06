24 people became victims of shelling of Mykolaiv in two days

On August 5, 21 people were injured, including a 13-year-old teenager, as a result of shelling in the Korabelny district of Mykolaiv. One person died.

The Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that the Russians damaged 21 private houses with shelling. Fires broke out in four more houses. The buildings of two private enterprises were also damaged.

On the night of August 6, the occupiers launched a rocket attack. The mayor of Mykolaiv reported that the Russians shelled seven neighborhoods of the city at 3:30 AM. Residential buildings were damaged, and in one five-story building, a rocket broke through the ceiling and flew into an apartment. Two people were seriously injured.