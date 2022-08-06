Russian troops shelled Nikopol, causing significant destruction. There are wounded

After midnight, the Russian army shelled Nikopol from the Grads and the Kryvyi Rih district from barrel artillery.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration Valentyn Reznychenko.

The Russians hit residential areas. In Nikopol, 11 five-story buildings, up to 40 private houses, a kindergarten, and a childrenʼs art center were damaged. Three people were injured. One man was hospitalized.

The gas pipeline, water pipeline and electricity network were damaged. Several thousand people were left without electricity.

In Maryanske (Kryvyi Rih district), the power line was cut. Part of the village remains without electricity. According to preliminary information, people were not injured.