The “DPR” reported on the death of one “Azovstal” defender. He allegedly died in the pretrial detention center

The so-called "DPR” reported on the death of the captured defender of "Azovstal", who allegedly died due to "complications of chronic diseases caused by drug addiction."
This is reported by propaganda media.
The occupiers claim that the deceased was an "Azov" from the “Vedmedi” (“Bears”) Intelligence unit. He allegedly died in the pretrial detention center.
- The Russian mass media write that the so-called "supreme court of the DPR" began to try the captured Ukrainian fighters of the "Vedmedi" (“Bears”) unit, including the commander Oleksandr Kravtsov. They demand execution for all fighters. The "court" is expected to announce its verdict on August 10.
- On August 6, it was reported that the occupiers of the Mariupol Chamber Philharmonic are collecting prison cells. There, they are preparing to conduct a show trial of captured Ukrainian military personnel.
- The Association of Families of Defenders of "Azovstal" called on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations to prevent the holding of a fake tribunal over the "Azov" regiment.