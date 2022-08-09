Relatives of the defenders of “Azovstal” ask the president to prevent the holding of the tribunal on the fighters of the “Azov” regiment

The Association of Families of Defenders of "Azovstal" called on the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the United Nations to prevent the holding of a fake tribunal over the "Azov" regiment.
This was reported by the press service of the Association of Families of Defenders of Azovstal.
"We ask you to intervene in this theater of the absurd, to condemn and prevent the conduct of fake tribunals that threaten the soldiers of the “Azov” regiment," the statement reads.
Relatives of the defenders of "Azovstal" reminded that servicemen of Ukraine cannot be condemned by other states, and even more so in "republics" not recognized by anyone.
According to the Geneva Convention of 1949, any violation of the human dignity of prisoners of war is prohibited. So, all these show-offs with courts and tribunals are contrary to generally accepted international laws on the treatment of prisoners of war.
- On August 2, the Supreme Court of Russia recognized the "Azov" regiment as a terrorist organization. Azovʼs activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia. The meeting was held in closed session.
- Meanwhile, in the occupied Mariupol, the Russians are preparing to hold a show trial of captured Ukrainian military personnel.