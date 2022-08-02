News

The Supreme Court of Russia recognized “Azov” as a “terrorist organization”

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

The Supreme Court of Russia recognized the "Azov" regiment as a terrorist organization.

This is reported by the Russian publication "Meduza".

Azovʼs activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia. The meeting was held in closed session. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of the Russian Federation filed a corresponding lawsuit in May. Subsequently, the court session was postponed twice more at the request of the department.