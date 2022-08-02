The Supreme Court of Russia recognized “Azov” as a “terrorist organization”

The Supreme Court of Russia recognized the "Azov" regiment as a terrorist organization.
This is reported by the Russian publication "Meduza".
Azovʼs activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia. The meeting was held in closed session. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of the Russian Federation filed a corresponding lawsuit in May. Subsequently, the court session was postponed twice more at the request of the department.
- On June 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that more than 2 500 defenders of Mariupol are being held captive by the Russians.
- On June 29, Ukraine conducted the largest prisoner exchange with Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In particular, 95 defenders of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol returned home.
- On the night of July 29, an explosion occurred in the colony in Olenivka. The Russians stated that it was the Armed Forces of Ukraine who was hit with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the pre- trial detention center was fired upon by the Russians themselves in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up torture of prisoners and executions.
- On July 30, the Ministry of Defense of Russia published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died as a result of a terrorist attack. There are 48 dead in the list, and 73 names in the list of wounded.