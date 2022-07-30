Terrorist attack in Olenivka: Russia published a list of dead prisoners of war. Ukraine has not yet received it

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has published a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war who allegedly died as a result of a terrorist attack in a colony in the occupied Olenivka of Donetsk oblast.

The list includes 48 dead, the identities of two are being established, because they allegedly died on the way to the hospital. There are 73 names on the list of the wounded. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that there were a total of 193 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the colony.

The patronage service of Azov has already stated that it cannot confirm or deny these lists, they are checked for authenticity. The service will inform each family separately of the names of the wounded and dead in Olenivka.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council, said that he submitted a request for information on the lists of dead Ukrainian soldiers in Olenivka, but the Ombudsmanʼs Office has not received these lists yet. Lubinets also advised relatives of prisoners of war to contact the International Committee of the Red Cross to get information about the situation in Olenivka.