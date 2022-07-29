The SSU intercepted the Russiansʼ conversations — the shelling of the Olenivka colony was carried out by the occupiers themselves

The Security Service of Ukraine intercepted telephone conversations in which the occupiers confirm that Russian troops are responsible for the shelling of the pre-trial detention center in Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, where 43 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed (Russia claims 53 dead).

The SSU made the interception public on July 29.

Judging by the conversations of the militants, the Russians could have staged a tragedy with the help of explosives, which they placed in the premises of the colony. In particular, none of the eyewitnesses heard any rocket flying towards the correctional facility. There was no characteristic whistle, and the explosions happened by themselves.

Intercepted conversations confirm that the Russians placed their Grad launchers near the correctional facility and began firing from them into territory controlled by Ukraine. However, there were no attacks from the Ukrainian side — this is confirmed by the "DPR" fighters themselves.

The security service emphasizes that it has several such audio interceptions at its disposal — they will be included as evidence in the relevant criminal proceedings. The Ukrainian special service has already opened it under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

The Security Service of Ukraine notes that in some rooms of the colony, the windows in fact left intact: "This indicates that the epicenter of the explosion was inside the destroyed building, and its walls "quenched" the blast waves and "saved" the neighboring rooms." Also, the preliminary analysis of the video shows that such traces of the explosion on the walls, most likely, could have remained because of the "internal source" of the explosion.