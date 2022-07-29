Ukrainian military intelligence: The killing of prisoners of war in Olenivka was arranged by the mercenaries of “PMC Wagner”

Russian mercenaries from "PMC Wagner" are behind the explosion in the colony in Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. They carried out the explosion on the instructions of the owner of "PMC" — "Putinʼs chef" Yevgeny Prigozhin. They did not coordinate the organization and actual terrorist attack with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian military intelligence announced this on July 29.

The main purpose of the terrorist attack, according to intelligence, is to hide the facts of total embezzlement of funds allocated for the maintenance of Ukrainian prisoners of war. It is known that a commission from Moscow was supposed to arrive at the "object" on August 1 to check the expenditure of funds and the conditions of detention of prisoners. Since the actual condition of the building and the conditions of keeping the prisoners in it did not meet the requirements of the Russian leadership, the problem was solved by destroying the premises — together with the prisoners of war.