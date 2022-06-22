”Wait a little.” Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov commented on the exchange of prisoners with Azovstal

Ukraine may soon receive some of its prisoners of war, which Russia captured in Mariupol.

This was announced on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, June 23, by the head of military intelligence and part-time head of the Coordination Staff for the treatment of prisoners Kyrylo Budanov.

"We all know the fate of almost everyone, we are working on their release from captivity. I hope that in the near future many people will see their loved ones at home," Budanov said.

This is a gradual exchange of prisoners, it will not be exchange at once. In the near future, they hope to release a "more or less significant" number of prisoners. The main problem, according to Budanov, is the exchange of command staff. As for the rank and file, the issues are much easier.

Most of the prisoners of war are in a camp in occupied Olenivka, Donetsk oblast, but periodically "certain people" are taken out to be investigated.

"Wait a little, Iʼm sure youʼll see for yourself soon," Budanov added.