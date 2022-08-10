Russia again shelled the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast. There are 11 killed during the night

On the night of August 10, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast. 11 people died, other 13 were injured.

On the morning of August 10, the head of oblast administration, Valentin Reznichenko, reported on this.

The Russians shelled the Nikopol district from “Grad”s — they fired 80 rockets at residential areas.

In Marhanets town, 10 people died, 11 were injured (ten are in hospital, seven of them are in serious condition). In the city, more than 20 high-rise buildings, Center for the provision of administrative services (CPAS), the Palace of Culture, a dormitory, two schools, the building of the city council and several other administrative premises were damaged, the power line was also disabled, and several thousand people were left without electricity.

In Vyshetarasivka town (Myrivsk community) was also under fire — one woman died, her house was completely destroyed by a shell. The spouses were also affected: the woman was hospitalized, the husband is being treated at home. In the village, 11 private houses and gas pumps were damaged, and up to a thousand people were left without gas.