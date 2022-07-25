The events of July 25 in the “Babel” review: the Armed Forces continue to destroy Russian strongholds in Kherson oblast, Poland handed over tanks to Ukraine

The Ukrainian military in the south of Ukraine destroyed a command and observation post of the Russian National Guard and two warehouses with ammunition. Also, the Armed Forces hit five strongholds in the Kherson region. The occupiers have problems with logistics due to the strikes of the Armed Forces on three bridges — Antonivskyi, Darʼivskyi, and the Kakhovska HPP dam. Russian troops are forced to think about building pontoon crossings. Fighters of the 25th separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter from the "Igla" portable anti-aircraft missile system.

In the sky over Volyn, the military destroyed two drones. Debris of one of them fell on private houses, one person died, several were injured in the hospital. The deputy head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, showed the consequences of the fall of enemy drones.

In Mykolaiv oblast, the commander of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, Colonel Vitaly Gulyaev, died. Gulyaev fought on the front lines since 2014. He was appointed to the position of commander of the Odessa 28 brigade in September 2021. Under his leadership, the fighters of the brigade repelled attempts by the Russians to land in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, stopped the offensive on Mykolaiv, and liberated settlements in Kherson oblast.

At night, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk oblast several times. They shelled the Nikopol district with rocket launchers — six houses were damaged, and a 10-year-old girl was injured. The Russians fired two missiles in Dnipro oblast. They hit an agricultural enterprise in the Lyubimov community. A fire started there, which has already been extinguished. No one was hurt.

At night, a series of explosions rang out around Mykolaiv - Russian troops hit the territory of nearby villages. The village of Mishkovo-Pohorilove was affected. Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, and residential buildings were partially destroyed. According to preliminary data, a 7-year-old child was injured. In addition, the occupiers shelled Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv oblast. The school and the cultural center were damaged. There were people in one of the rooms, they were under the rubble. Rescuers have already found three people, the work is ongoing.

Poland handed over PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine. Krzysztof Platek, a spokesman for the Armaments Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Poland, did not specify the exact number of tanks but indicated that there was a "deficit of more than 200 tanks" in the country.

The first three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns arrived in Ukraine from Germany. These installations are already at the disposal of the Armed Forces. 13 such anti-aircraft guns are still expected. In addition, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated on the air of the telethon that his department is negotiating the transfer of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Russian plans to export its weapons to other countries are being destroyed by losses in the war against Ukraine. This deprives the Russian Federation of significant sources of income. The Kremlinʼs planned major arms sales to Africa will suffer due to heavy Russian losses. This, in turn, may lead to a strengthening of the role of Russiaʼs competitors, particularly China and the United States, in the African market.

The United States is working on a plan B for grain exports from Ukraine if the agreement with Russia fails, said the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power. They are considering options involving road, rail, and river transport, sending barges, and setting up railway systems.

The Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank approved the provision of another €1.59 billion for the reconstruction of Ukraine, and €1.05 billion will be provided immediately.