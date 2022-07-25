Foreign Policy: Ukraine collapsed the arms export market from Russia

Russian plans to export its weapons to other countries are being destroyed by losses in the war against Ukraine. This deprives the Russian Federation of significant sources of income.

Foreign Policy writes about it.

As representatives of the Pentagon and US Intelligence have noted, it is expected that the Kremlinʼs planned large arms sale to Africa will suffer due to a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. They believe that serious losses of high-tech equipment during the fighting in Ukraine will lead to a serious slowdown in sales abroad.

This, in turn, may lead to a strengthening of the role of Russiaʼs competitors, in particular China and the USA, in the African market.

According to the calculations of the Stockholm International Institute for the Study of World Problems, Russia accounts for almost half of the main arms exports to Africa. It mostly supplies weapons to Algeria, Egypt, Sudan and Angola.

"We expect that they will have real problems with the delivery of equipment due to the fact that they are losing equipment in Ukraine," informed a representative of American Intelligence.

The Pentagon sees serious consequences for Russiaʼs defense industrial complex due to US and Western sanctions, which have already undermined the Kremlinʼs ability to stockpile complex components such as guidance systems and microchips used in precision munitions.