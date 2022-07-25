Poland transferred PT-91 tanks to Ukraine

Poland handed over a batch of its PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The transfer was confirmed by the spokesman of the Armaments Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Poland Krzysztof Platek, as well as the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.
Platek did not reveal the details of the delivery and the number of tanks transferred, but said that Poland has a "deficit of more than 200 tanks", which is planned to be covered by deliveries from South Korea.
- The PT-91 Twardy is a Polish battle tank based on the Soviet T-72M1. It was produced from 1995 to 2002. The main feature of this tank is active armor developed by ERAWA to protect against anti-tank weapons. The main operators of the PT-91 are Poland and Malaysia, but against the background of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, the Polish army is gradually rearming.
- On July 15, it became known that Poland is buying 116 Abrams tanks from the USA instead of the T-72s sent to Ukraine. On July 18, the first Abrams arrived in Poland.