Poland transferred PT-91 tanks to Ukraine

Poland handed over a batch of its PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The transfer was confirmed by the spokesman of the Armaments Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Poland Krzysztof Platek, as well as the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.

Platek did not reveal the details of the delivery and the number of tanks transferred, but said that Poland has a "deficit of more than 200 tanks", which is planned to be covered by deliveries from South Korea.