Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv again, wounding five people. In response, the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian battery of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the Kherson oblast. Ukrainian air defense shot down all four Kalibr missiles fired by the occupiers in Khmelnytskyi oblast, and in Poland money was collected for Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine. Follow the main events of the 152nd day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 24).