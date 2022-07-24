The occupiers shelled Mykolaiv in the morning. Aimed at the enterprise

Today, around 04:00, the Russian occupiers shelled Mykolaiv again. It is known in advance that a private warehouse and the territory of several private enterprises were hit.
This was announced by the mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.
Enterprise buildings were destroyed by ammunition hits, and a fire broke out in one of them.
"I also have more information about the consequences of yesterday eveningʼs shelling of the Korabelnyi district of the city. "Another school in Mykolaiv was almost completely destroyed — the ceilings between the first and second floors were destroyed, classrooms were damaged," the mayor said.
According to him, windows in 9 high-rise buildings were blown out by the shock wave and debris. Two more private houses caught fire from the impact of ammunition and debris.
Commercial buildings, cars, and a garage were also damaged.
So far, it is known of five wounded people, among them a teenager.
According to the information of the Operational Command "South", on the evening of July 23, the city was fired upon by four cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type.