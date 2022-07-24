The occupiers shelled Mykolaiv in the morning. Aimed at the enterprise

Today, around 04:00, the Russian occupiers shelled Mykolaiv again. It is known in advance that a private warehouse and the territory of several private enterprises were hit.

This was announced by the mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

Enterprise buildings were destroyed by ammunition hits, and a fire broke out in one of them.

Сєнкевич Online / Telegram

"I also have more information about the consequences of yesterday eveningʼs shelling of the Korabelnyi district of the city. "Another school in Mykolaiv was almost completely destroyed — the ceilings between the first and second floors were destroyed, classrooms were damaged," the mayor said.

According to him, windows in 9 high-rise buildings were blown out by the shock wave and debris. Two more private houses caught fire from the impact of ammunition and debris.

Commercial buildings, cars, and a garage were also damaged.

So far, it is known of five wounded people, among them a teenager.

According to the information of the Operational Command "South", on the evening of July 23, the city was fired upon by four cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type.