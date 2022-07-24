The artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian S-300 battery in response to the shelling of Mykolaiv

In response to the night shelling of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian artillery destroyed a Russian battery (at least 3 units) of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was reported by the operational command "South".

"Mykolaiv was attacked again in the middle of the night. Missile strike with 7 modified missiles from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. Objects of industrial and port infrastructure were affected. In response, our missile and artillery units destroyed a battery of S-300 air defense systems in the Zelenotropynske district in the course of fire missions," the message said.

Also, several objects of the occupiersʼ transport infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson oblast came under the fire of the Armed Forces.