The artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian S-300 battery in response to the shelling of Mykolaiv

In response to the night shelling of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian artillery destroyed a Russian battery (at least 3 units) of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.
This was reported by the operational command "South".
"Mykolaiv was attacked again in the middle of the night. Missile strike with 7 modified missiles from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. Objects of industrial and port infrastructure were affected. In response, our missile and artillery units destroyed a battery of S-300 air defense systems in the Zelenotropynske district in the course of fire missions," the message said.
Also, several objects of the occupiersʼ transport infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson oblast came under the fire of the Armed Forces.
- Previously, Operational Command "South" pointed out that the Russians are using atypical weapons — S-300 with explosive missiles, which have an additional destructive effect — for shelling Mykolayiv. That is why several micro-districts of Mykolaiv have large-scale destruction.
- On July 24, the occupiers shelled Mykolaiv again in the morning. A warehouse and several private enterprises were damaged. At least five people were injured, including a teenager.