In Poland, they collected the necessary amount for Bayraktar for Ukraine

Poland raised funds for the Bayraktar combat drone for Ukraine — 22.7 million zlotys (about $4.68 million).
This is evidenced by the page on the crowdfunding platform Zrzutka.pl.
The collection of funds will continue for another 4 days, the excess funds will also be transferred to Ukraine.
- At the end of May, Lithuania initiated a collection of €5 million for "Bayraktar" for the Ukrainian army. In three days, the Lithuanians collected €5,915,207. Then the drone manufacturer Baykar decided to give it to the Armed Forces for free. On July 6, about ten thousand Lithuanians came to escort this combat drone to Ukraine. On July 8, the drone arrived as intended.
- On June 28, Poland launched a fundraiser for the Bayraktar attack drone for the Armed Forces. It was initiated by the Polish journalist Slawomir Serakowski.
- Fundraising for the purchase of the Bayraktar drone for Ukraine was also opened in Canada. They want to send it to Independence Day on August 24.