In Poland, they collected the necessary amount for Bayraktar for Ukraine

Anna Kholodnova
Poland raised funds for the Bayraktar combat drone for Ukraine — 22.7 million zlotys (about $4.68 million).

This is evidenced by the page on the crowdfunding platform Zrzutka.pl.

The collection of funds will continue for another 4 days, the excess funds will also be transferred to Ukraine.