The combat drone “Bayraktar” from the Lithuanians arrived in Ukraine

The Turkish drone Bayraktar TB2 Vanagas ("Hawk"), for which money was raised by Lithuanians, arrived in Ukraine.
Andrii Sybiha, deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, announced this.
- At the beginning of June, Lithuanians collected almost €6 million to buy Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine. Then the manufacturer of drones Baykar decided to give it to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for free.
- On July 6, about ten thousand Lithuanians came to bring this combat drone to Ukraine.
- On June 24, volunteer Serhiy Prytula reported that in three days, Ukrainians collected 600 million hryvnias through donations to purchase four Bayraktar drones. After that, the Baykar company announced that it would give three Bayraktar TB2s to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge.
- On June 28, a fundraiser for Bayraktar for Ukraine was launched in Poland.
- Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that since February 24, Ukraine has received up to 50 Bayraktar TB2 drones. In July, the Armed Forces also expect to receive several TB2s, and later dozens more.