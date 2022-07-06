The Lithuanians sent the Bayraktar TB2 combat drone to Ukraine

The Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle Bayraktar TB2 Vanagas ("Hawk" in Lithuanian), for which money was raised by Lithuanians, has already been sent to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania, Arvidas Anusauskas.

"The first drone leaves Lithuania. The Lithuanian Army took care of all logistics, and the Ministry of Defense took care of procurement contracts, organized all legal formalities in accordance with legal requirements, so that the drone with weapons could reach Ukraine," the minister said.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Lithuania Petro Beshta also informed about the transfer of the UAV to Ukraine.

Lithuanian journalist and TV presenter Andryus Tapinas said that the money collected for the UAV, which the manufacturer Bayraktar refused to take, will be spent on ammunition for TB2, anti-drone guns, reconnaissance drones, as well as on aid to a Ukrainian hospital.