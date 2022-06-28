Poland has launched a fundraiser for the Bayraktar drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Poland has launched a fundraiser for the Bayraktar strike drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Polish journalist Slawomir Serakowski.

"The Lithuanians immediately raised funds, and the company that produces Bayraktar decided to donate one to Ukraine and use the money to help the population. Later the same thing happened with the next three! Now itʼs our turn," he wrote.

Fundraising will take 30 days. It is necessary to collect 4.5 million zlotys (already collected 49 thousand zlotys).