Poland has launched a fundraiser for the Bayraktar drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Poland has launched a fundraiser for the Bayraktar strike drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Polish journalist Slawomir Serakowski.
"The Lithuanians immediately raised funds, and the company that produces Bayraktar decided to donate one to Ukraine and use the money to help the population. Later the same thing happened with the next three! Now itʼs our turn," he wrote.
Fundraising will take 30 days. It is necessary to collect 4.5 million zlotys (already collected 49 thousand zlotys).
- In early June, Lithuanians raised almost € 6 million to buy a Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine. Then the manufacturer of drones Baykar decided to give it to the Armed Forces for free.
- On June 24, volunteer Serhiy Prytula said that in three days, Ukrainians had raised 600 million hryvnias through donations to purchase four Bayraktar drones. After that, Baykar announced that it would hand over three Bayraktar TB2s to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge.
- Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that since February 24, Ukraine has received up to 50 Bayraktar TB2 drones. In July, the Armed Forces expect several more TB2, and later dozens more.