Prytula: Ukrainians raised UAH 600 million for four Bayraktari in three days

Volunteer and showman Serhiy Prytula said that in three days Ukrainians raised 600 million hryvnias for the purchase of four Bayraktar drones through donations.

He announced this on Instagram.

According to him, it was originally planned to raise 500 million for 3 Bayraktari within seven days. However, Ukrainians have raised 600 million, which should be enough for four such drones.