Ukrainians raised funds for two Bayraktars in a day with joint donations

On June 22, Ukrainian presenter and volunteer Serhiy Prytula announced a nationwide fundraiser for the purchase of three Bayraktar drones for the Armed Forces. In one day, Ukrainians collected 296 million hryvnias, which with the additional contribution of the Prytula Foundation is equivalent to two UAVs.

In total, the budget for the purchase of three drones exceeds UAH 500 million.

"As of 09:00, you have donated 296 million hryvnias. We add that our fund has allocated for the project and we have 366 million, which means that out of the desired three, we have already raised two for Bayraktar," said the volunteer.

To be continued...