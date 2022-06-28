Minister of Defense: Ukraine has received up to 50 Bayraktar TB2s since the beginning of the war, dozens are expected

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that since February 24, the Ukrainian military has received up to 50 Bayraktar TB2 drones. Several more Defense Ministries have already contracted and paid for, and they are expected in July.

The Minister wrote about this on Facebook.

"We have also received a new request from the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so in the near future, almost all the capacity of the Baykar Makina plant will be focused on meeting the needs of the Armed Forces. We are talking about ordering dozens of more drones," Reznikov said.