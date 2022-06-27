”Touched by solidarity and determination.” The manufacturer Bayraktar will hand over three drones to the Ukrainian military free of charge

Baykar has announced that it will hand over three Bayraktar TB2 drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge. Thus, the company responded to the collection of 600 million hryvnias by Ukrainians for the purchase of four such drones.
The company announced this on Twitter.
“Baykar will not accept payment for TB2 and will send 3 UAVs free of charge to the Ukrainian war front. We ask that that raised funds be remitted instead to the struggling people of Ukraine. We are touched by their solidarity and determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges,” the company said.
On June 22, volunteer and showman Serhiy Prytula announced a nationwide fundraiser for the purchase of three Bayraktar drones for the Air Force. In one day, Ukrainians collected 296 million hryvnias, which with the additional contribution of the Prytula Foundation is equivalent to two UAVs.
On June 24, Prytula said that in three days, Ukrainians had raised 600 million hryvnias through donations to buy four Bayraktar drones.