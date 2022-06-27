”Touched by solidarity and determination.” The manufacturer Bayraktar will hand over three drones to the Ukrainian military free of charge

Baykar has announced that it will hand over three Bayraktar TB2 drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge. Thus, the company responded to the collection of 600 million hryvnias by Ukrainians for the purchase of four such drones.

The company announced this on Twitter.

“Baykar will not accept payment for TB2 and will send 3 UAVs free of charge to the Ukrainian war front. We ask that that raised funds be remitted instead to the struggling people of Ukraine. We are touched by their solidarity and determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges,” the company said.