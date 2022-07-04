Lithuania received Bayraktar for Ukraine. It will be handed over in the near future

Lithuania received a Bayraktar TB2 combat drone, for which the Lithuanians raised more than €5 million to buy it for Ukraine.

Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said that after the presentation of the drone, it will be handed over to Ukraine.

"Bayraktar "Vanagas" ("Hawk" in Lithuanian) with all purchased combat equipment is already in Lithuania. On July 6, his presentation will take place at the air force base in Siauliai, after which it will leave for Ukraine," the minister wrote on Twitter.