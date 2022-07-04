Lithuania received Bayraktar for Ukraine. It will be handed over in the near future

Lithuania received a Bayraktar TB2 combat drone, for which the Lithuanians raised more than €5 million to buy it for Ukraine.
Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said that after the presentation of the drone, it will be handed over to Ukraine.
"Bayraktar "Vanagas" ("Hawk" in Lithuanian) with all purchased combat equipment is already in Lithuania. On July 6, his presentation will take place at the air force base in Siauliai, after which it will leave for Ukraine," the minister wrote on Twitter.
- At the beginning of June, Lithuanians collected almost €6 million to buy Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine. Then the manufacturer of drones Baykar decided to give it to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for free.
- On June 24, volunteer Serhiy Prytula reported that in three days, Ukrainians collected 600 million hryvnias through donations to purchase four Bayraktar drones. After that, the Baykar company announced that it would give three Bayraktar TB2s to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge.
- On June 28, a fundraiser for Bayraktar for Ukraine was launched in Poland.
- Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that since February 24, Ukraine has received up to 50 Bayraktar TB2 drones. In July, the Armed Forces expect several more TB2s, and later dozens more.