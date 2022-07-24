Stories The war. The occupiers shelled Odesa port and the residential quarters of Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the headquarters of the Russian regiment in Lysychansk. Day 151: live coverage Author: Anhelina Sheremet Date: 00:00, 24 july 2022 Getty Images / «Babel'» The Russian occupiers bombarded Odesa port with Caliber cruise missiles and destroyed its infrastructure. Residential quarters in the Korabelny district of Mykolaiv also came under shelling — it is previously known about two wounded, among them a teenager. High-rise buildings, private houses and cars were damaged. Meanwhile, in occupied Lysychansk, Luhansk oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the headquarters of the Russian regiment and liquidated 50 soldiers. Follow the main events of the 151st day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 23).