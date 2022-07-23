There was grain for export in the Odesa port, which was shelled by Russia

There was grain being prepared for export in the Odesa port, shelled by Russia in the morning with Kalibr missiles.

This information was confirmed by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy to Suspilne.

However, the rockets did not hit the grain storage, said Humeniyuk, head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

According to her, there were no injuries or significant damage as a result of the shelling of the port, the rockets hit the pumping station, which caused a minor fire.

The day before, the Russian Federation signed agreements on the safe export of Ukrainian grain by sea.

According to the agreements, it is about unblocking three ports — "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdennyi". Russian ships will not be able to accompany Ukrainian vessels. Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, clarified that in case of provocations, there will be an immediate military response.

The agreement will be valid for 120 days with the possibility of extending it. According to the agreements, Ukraine does not need to demine the ports — ships will pass through safe routes within the territorial waters of Ukraine.